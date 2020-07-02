Robert Lee Belcher Sr.
Robert Lee Belcher Sr., 73, of 309 McKellar Drive, passed on June 30, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont facility due to complications of congestive heart failure. He was born on Friday, August 2, 1946 in Hodges, South Carolina, to the late Raymond and Pearly Mae (Anderson) Belcher. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 29 years, Jennie Mae Belcher, in 2010 and his brother, Lee Roy Belcher, in 2017.
Robert was a 1965 graduate of Brewer High School in Greenwood, SC, and he was drafted into the Army in 1969 during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Monsanto Company for 35 years and retired in 2001. After retiring, he kept himself busy as a bus driver for the Greenwood School District 50 for twelve years. He was a longtime and faithful member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church, where he served in the Men’s Sunday School, Trustee Ministry, Brotherhood Ministry and the Men’s Choir. He was an avid golfer, and fisherman. As a young adult, he loved riding motorcycles with his club, The Black Cats. He was also a passionate bowler and a member of a traveling bowling team, the Wild Bunch, for many years.
He is survived by his children, Robert L. Belcher, Jr. of Greenville, SC, Amanda (Derrick) Blocker of Greenwood, SC, Francine (Terence) Freeman of York, SC, Nancy Simpson of Greenwood, SC, Dee Dee (Manny) Figueroa of San Antonio, TX, Shayla (Patrick) Simpson of Spartanburg, SC, and Cedrick Belcher of Charlotte, NC; his special nephew/son, Reginald King of Greenwood, SC; eighteen grandchildren, Franchon, Danielle, DeBre’, Alex, Brandon, Justin, Chamcee, Derricka, Jared, Jordan, Jasmine, Aurielle, Hayden, Ashley, Nakia, Shannon, Robert III, and Kavante; twelve great-grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and a host of other relatives and friends who mourn his passing.
The family would like to thank Dr. Shekar P. Kumar, Dr. Priya V. Kumar, Dr. Rinholz and Dr. Mark Ziats as well as the nurses and staff of Self Regional Healthcare Home Health Care and Hospice House for their compassionate care. The family would like to especially thank Ms. Willie Mae Williams for her devoted friendship and support during the time of his illness.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at noon at Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, with Reverend Raymond Adams officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service. Public viewing will start on Friday at 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
On line condolences may be sent to the family at www.percivaltompkinsfh.com. The family is at the home.