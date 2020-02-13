Robert J. Mulkey
PANHANDLE, TX — Robert J. “Bob” Mulkey, 85, died in Panhandle, TX, on February 5, 2020.
Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd, Amarillo. TX.
Bob was born January 20, 1935 in Orlando, Florida, to William and Mittie Mulkey. He attended grade school in Lyons Georgia and played basketball for Greenwood High School, where he graduated with the class of 1953.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 older sisters, and his brother, Clyde Wayne “Buster” Mulkey of Greenwood. Survivors include his wife, Louise; 3 children; five grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Local survivors include sister-in-law Sue Mulkey and her children, Mark Mulkey and Lisa Mulkey Sanders, and David Mulkey.