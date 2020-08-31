Robert Eugene Klugh, 69, of 556 Old Greenwood Highway, husband of Sarah Devlin Klugh, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare. Born September 23, 1950 he was the son of the late Arnett Klugh Sr., and Sarah Mathis Klugh. He is preceded in death by a daughter Robin Klugh and a granddaughter, Briana Klugh-Hughey.
He was a Deacon of Beulah Baptist Church, former brotherhood president, trustee president, Sunday School teacher, gospel chorus member, and Willing Worker Member.
He was a former Market Manager for Winn Dixie and retired from Food Lion. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and former member of American Legion Post 224. He graduated from Brewer High School in 1968 and attended Piedmont Technical College.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 46 years; one daughter Brandi Wideman and her husband Tracy Wideman of Greenwood; brother Arnett Klugh Jr., of Columbia, Jerry Klugh and his wife Verdie of Greenwood; sister Linda Marshall and her husband Kenneth of Greenwood; sister-in-law, Marilyn Klugh of Columbia; grandchildren, Tristan Wideman and Ashanta Wideman; goddaughter, Zykeria Gilyard of Greenwood; three uncles; five aunts; and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.