Robert Earl Robinson

WARE SHOALS — Robert "Mr. Bay" Robinson, 88, of 24 Sullivan Street, died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born in Ware Shoals, he was the son of the late Wister and Lela Hawthorne Robinson.
Bay was a member of Dunn Creek Baptist Church, the former Chief of Police of Ware Shoals, SC, former member of Town Council of Ware Shoals and staff member of Robinson-Walker Funeral Service. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
Bay is survived by his wife, Willie Ann Robinson, of the home and sister, Helen Curry, Ware Shoals, SC.
Funeral services are noon Wednesday at Dunn Creek Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The body will be on view at Robinson-Walker Funeral Service from noon - 8 p.m., Tuesday and will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The family is at the home.
