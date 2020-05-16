Robert (Bob) B Waller of Greenwood, SC died on May 15, 2020 at the age of 88, but his warm heart and engaging smile will not be forgotten.
He was born August 2, 1931 in Staten Island, NY to Herbert and Ann (Smith) Waller, the fourth of their six children. After being honorably discharged from the US Marine Corps he completed his degree in Chemical Engineering from Wagner College, taking night classes over a nine-year period while starting a family and beginning his 40-year career with Bell Laboratories/Lucent Technologies.
Among his many loves were his wife Corrine (Simon), having enjoyed over 50 years of marriage together, who preceded him in death in 2010. Surviving are his sons Robert Jr (Jodi), Michael (Mary Jane) and daughter Margret (David) Slimmer as well as his eight grandchildren, Megan (Devinn), Thomas, Robert III, Benjamin, Christopher, Elizabeth, Jaimi and Calissa.
He passed on many of his hobbies and interests, most notably his ability to work with his hands, whether working on cars or restoring a 150-year old house, to not only his children and grandchildren but to his siblings as well as many others. He was always about using the right tool for the job as well as teaching the proper way to hold the light (family joke). An avid reader and history buff, he was quick to give a lesson and relay interesting facts and trivia.
His greatest gift to all that knew him was the way he modeled being a son, brother, father, grandfather and friend. He walked the talk in giving back whether being a Pop Warner football coach, member of the Jaycees, serving on the Vestry of Christ Church in Middletown NJ, serving in many roles for the town of Middletown NJ, most notably as its Mayor (marrying over 30 people during his one-year term) and later in life serving as a member of Golden Kiwanis and part of God's Gardeners for Immanuel Lutheran Church in Greenwood, SC.
He is preceded in death by his brothers Herbert, Elmore and sisters Kathleen and Sally. His youngest brother Charles, will remember him as a brother who was always there with love and guidance.
The families heartfelt thanks go out to the entire staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC for their tremendous caring and support.
Once health restrictions are lifted, a time will be announced for a memorial service at Immanuel Lutheran Church, where his cremated remains will be entombed alongside his wife in the church columbarium.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Bob's name to The Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.