Robert Benton Nickles
HODGES — Robert Benton Nickles, 88, resident of Pickens Creek Road, widower of Agnes Cooner Nickles, died March 25, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood.
Born in Hodges, November 12, 1931, he was a son of the late Oscar Malon Nickles, Sr. and Macie Sharpe Nickles. He was a Lieutenant in the US Army and a graduate of Clemson University. Mr. Nickles was a Cattle and Tree farmer and retired as owner of Nickles Land Clearing in Hodges.
Mr. Nickles was a member of Hodges Presbyterian Church, where he formerly taught Sunday School and served as Deacon, Elder and was also elected Elder Emeritus. He also served on the Greenwood School District 50 School Board from 1961 to 1972 and was a former South Carolina Soil and Water Conservationist board member.
Surviving are three sons, Robert Benton Nickles, Jr. and wife Cyd of Duncan, OK, Andrew Wells Nickles and wife Patty and William Oscar Nickles and wife Suzanne, all of Hodges; six grandchildren, Robert Lloyd Nickles, Jeffrey Lawrence Nickles, Melissa Nickles Davidson and husband, Tim, Emily Hamilton Nickles, Cory Wells Nickles and Kerri Lauren Nickles; one great-grandchild, Sophie Agnes Davidson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Oscar Malon Nickles, Jr.
A private family graveside will be conducted Saturday in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Hodges Presbyterian Church, PO Box 99, Hodges, SC 29653.
The family would like to thank Robin Marshall for her care and compassion given to Mr. Nickles over the last five years.
