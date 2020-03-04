Rita Saxton
Rita Diane Saxton, 70, resident of Wesley Commons, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Violet Mae Poss Saxton. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy and Fountain of Life Worship Center.
Surviving are her sisters, Gladys Vickery, Corine Elledge, and Brenda Voiselle (Bobby), all of Greenwood.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Saxton.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Robbie Brissey officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family will be at the home of her sister, Brenda, 14 1st Street, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of the arrangements.