Ricky Lewis Gary
Ricky Lewis Gary, 48, of 311 Sullivan Street, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Born in Greenwood, SC, on September 8, 1971, he was a son of Barbara Rouse Gary and the late Leonard Gary. He was a 1989 graduate of Greenwood High School.
He was predeceased by his father and two brothers, Bruce and Timothy Gary.
Surviving in addition to his mother are three sisters, Sandy Gary and Patricia Lanier, both of Greenwood and Jacqueline Gary of Atlanta, GA; nieces, Tina Davis of Greenville and Patrice Lanier of Greenwood, nephews, Keith Lanier and Daryl Lanier, both of Greenwood and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Springfield Baptist Church cemetery in Greenwood on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at noon, with Reverend Joseph Brinson officiating.
Online condolences can be sent to percivaltompkins@centurylink.net.
Percival-Tompkins Funeral Home is assisting the Gary family.