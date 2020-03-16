WARE SHOALS — Daniel Richard "Ricky" Babb, 66, widower of Judy Elaine Barton Babb, of Circle St., Ware Shoals, died Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Born in Greenwood, SC, on May 29, 1953, he was a son of Vivian Ruth Free Wells and the late Liston Murphy Babb. He was a member of Ware Shoals Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was retired from Justice Builders of Greenwood.
Surviving in addition to his mother of Ware Shoals are, two step-sons, David Simpson of Ware Shoals, Terry Fields of Simpsonville, a brother, Rodney Babb (Susan) of Donalds, a sister Joyce Elaine Barker, of Ware Shoals five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father, a daughter, Belinda Ann Fields, a brother, Lloyd Murphy Babb, and a sister, Connie Ann Whitt.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Parker White Funeral Home Chapel, Ware Shoals, with Rev. Tony Irby officiating. Private burial will follow at a later date at Ware Shoals Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends after the service Wednesday at Parker White Funeral Home, Ware Shoals. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com