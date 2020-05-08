Richard Michael Rooney born February 15, 1950 passed away on May 5, 2020 at his residence. He was the son of the late Richard and Anita Rooney. Richard is survived by two sons Christopher Rooney and Shawn Rooney and two sisters Diane Lange and Meredith Rooney. He also has 10 grandchildren that he loved more than anything. Richard was an avid Braves fan and enjoyed going yard selling and to auctions. A big thanks goes out to Sharon Sikes and Christy Rooney for all they did for my dad and our family.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Gospel Light Baptist Church, 118 Burnett Rd., Greenwood, SC, with the Pastor Josh Timms officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family to cover expenses.