Richard Lee James
Richard Lee James, 64, resident of 708 Stanley Avenue, Apt 7, husband of Tita Rosenberger James, passed away February 25, 2020, at his home.
Born May 10, 1955, in Greenwood, he was a son of the late Bobby Lee and Clara Jane Scott James. He was a 1973 graduate of Greenwood High School and attended Lander University. He was previously employed with Kendall/Tyco (Cardinal Health now) and also worked, for a time, with Fuji Photo Film.
Surviving in addition to his wife of Greenwood are two daughters, Brandi and husband Patrick Moore, and RiLee James, all of Greenwood; a son, Sean James of Greenwood; a brother, Phillip and wife Leslie James of Greenwood; two grandchildren, Aubrie Lindley and Edison Moore and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by a grandson, Shane Lindley and a brother, Johnny James.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends at Blyth Funeral Home from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
