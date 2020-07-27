Rhonetta Bini Crawford
Rhonetta Bini Crawford, 44, of 124 Morton Road, departed this life on Thursday, July 23 at her childhood home, 208 Simpkins Road. She was born August 5, 1975 in Greenwood, SC, to the late Bennie Sr., and Lillie Crawford. She was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she loved to sing on the Gospel Chorus and the Adult Mass Choir.
She was also a Consumer at the Burton Center where she worked as a sorter. She participated in the Burton Center Art Showcase, music classes, and Women’s Aide Society #87.
She leaves to cherish her memories, one brother, Rev. Bennie (Kenyetta) Crawford Jr. of Greenwood; two sisters, Benetra (Jesse) Calhoun of McCormick and Lilyette Pugh of Greenwood; eight nieces; one nephew and a host of aunts, uncles, and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Raymond Adams. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.