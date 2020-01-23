CALHOUN FALLS — Rhonda Fay Loftis Kelley, 53, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Providence Hospital in Columbia, SC.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of H. Thomas Loftis and the late Frances Cheek Loftis.
She was a retired nursing home caregiver and a member of First Baptist Church of Johnsonville, SC.
Survivors include: two sons Bryan Kelley of Lake City, SC, and Michael Kelley (Stephanie) of Scranton, SC; her father H. Thomas Loftis of Calhoun Falls, SC; a brother William Loftis (Linka) of Calhoun Falls, SC; a sister Patricia Turner of Pelzer, SC; two grandchildren Savanna Kelley and Nolan Kelley and a special friend Levi Kelley.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel. The burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 Saturday afternoon prior to services at the funeral home.
The family is at the home of her father, Thomas Link 514 Aiken St. Calhoun Falls, SC.
