Reverend Joseph Mason
Reverend Joseph Mason, 73, of 303 Bent Creek Road, husband of Lucy Mason passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Mary Bell. He was a member of Glovers Chapel Baptist Church, a former Pastor for twenty years, and an Army Veteran.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; mother-in-law Cora Lee Robinson; two sons, Joseph Dion Mason of Columbia, SC and Aubrey Dean Mason of New York; one daughter Tawanna Mason of Greenwood; one sister, Bonnie Mason of New York; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Services will be private and for immediate family only. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.