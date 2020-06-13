Rev. Tony Beauford
ABBEVILLE — Harold Thomas “Tony” Beauford, Jr., 73, resident of 202 Parker St. widower of Patricia “Gail” Bannister Beauford passed away Friday June 12, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side.
Tony was a preacher of the Gospel for over 50 years currently serving Mission Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Anderson College Class of 1967 and received his bachelor’s degree from Charleston Southern University. He completed his education and became ordained after graduating from Southeastern Seminary. Tony enjoyed life and loved Dirt Track Racing and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He was also very active in Abbeville Youth Athletics as a coach and umpire. Tony was and outstanding athlete having played baseball at Anderson College and Charleston Southern University. The love of his life was preaching the Gospel, singing hymns and for those of you that knew him playing those Ivory Keys. Tony will be remembered for touching many lives and leading numerous people to Christ.
Survivors include: a son Harold Thomas “Will” Beauford (Gina) of Abbeville, SC; a daughter Shelley Chrisley (Jimmy) of Abbeville, SC; four grandchildren Kelcee Nelson (Carroll) of Ware Shoals, SC, Autumn Chrisley (Matthew) of Abbeville, SC, Molly Beauford and Thomas Beauford of Abbeville, SC; one great-grandchild Hayden Nelson.
He was preceded in death by a son Harold Thomas “Bubba” Beauford III.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date.
Memorials in memory of Rev. Beauford may be made to Mission Baptist Church, Hwy. 201 Level Land, SC or to Hospice of South Carolina 326 Montague Ave. Greenwood, SC 29646.
