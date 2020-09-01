BRADLEY — Rev. Edgar Hayes Riddle, 92, of Bradley, widower of Carmen Morris Riddle died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
Born in Greenwood, he was the son of the late Boyd and Addie Ivey Riddle. Hayes attended Holmes Bible College and was a retired minister, having served as senior pastor at Judson Pentecostal Holiness Church, Johnston Pentecostal Holiness Church, Greenville Pentecostal Holiness Church, Joanna Pentecostal Holiness Church, Anderson Pentecostal Holiness Church and also founded Providence Pentecostal Holiness Church. He was a member of South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, where he was in the Larry Cason Men's Class.
Surviving are his son, Ray Riddle (Necie) of Bradley; three grandchildren, Melanie Cox (John), Rick Cole (Tatyana) and Jennifer Magaha (Kevin); five great-grandchildren, Brittany Cox, Levi Cox, Hunter Cox, Erin Cole and Charley Magaha; and a great-great grandson, Drayton Nelson.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at South Greenwood Pentecostal Holiness Church, with the Rev. Ray Boggs, Rev. Terry Bailey and Rev. Steve Bowen and Rev. Kenneth Rabon officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends before the service at the church from 1 -3 p.m.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.