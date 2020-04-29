Rev. Dr. George Calvin Hill Jr., DBS, 72, resident of Ridgeway Street, husband of Viola Lee Parrish Hill, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born July 10, 1947 in Oceanside, NY, he was the son of the late George Calvin and Dorothy Iantha Freeman Hill. He was a graduate of Toccoa Falls College and retired as Associate Pastor at Emerald Baptist Church. He was an avid gardener and the Chaplain for the Emerald Center and Self Regional Hospital and was a volunteer for Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are his children, Celia Black (Barry Nelson) of Bradley, Sara Lee (Eddie) McCoy of Ware Shoals, Amy Elizabeth (Dale) Cromer and George Calvin (Shannon) Hill, III, both of Greenwood; sister, Patricia Ann (Tom) McHale of Fairfield, CT; brother, William J. (Margaret) Hill of Baldwin, NY; grandchildren, Trista (B.J.) Hagood, J.B. (Krystal) Nelson, Mari Beth Nelson, Brittany Nelson, Matthew Hill, Emmy McCoy, Shelli Gunnoe, Stephen Gunnoe, Madison Hill and Braxton Hill; great-grandchildren, Tianna Hagood, Jory Hagood, Serenity and Danika Weller and Beau Nelson.
Private family services will be held Saturday from the Blyth Funeral Home Chapel, with Dr. Jeff Lethco, Rev. Ed Gidewall and Rev. Jamie Parler officiating. Webcasting of the service will begin at 1 p.m. on George's tribute wall on www.blythfuneralhome.com. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Toccoa Falls College, 107 Kincaid Dr, Toccoa Falls GA 30598 or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The family gives their sincere appreciation to Abbeville Area Medical Center.
