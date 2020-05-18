Renee Howard Shiflet, 47, resident of 101 Cornerstone Ct., wife of Steve Shiflet, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
Born January 10. 1973, in Bainbridge, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jackie K. Brown Hart. A 1991 graduate of Greenwood High School, she was also a graduate of Lander University, holding two Bachelor of Science Degrees, one in teaching and the other in nursing. She was formerly a long-time cottage parent at Connie Maxwell Children's Home and was also formerly employed as an operating room nurse with Self Regional Medical Center.
She was a member of Connie Maxwell Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 29 years and her mother of Spartanburg, are three daughters, Tiffany Shiflet Williams and husband Kenneth of Groton, CT; Brittany Shiflet and Dillon Smith of Greenwood, and Melinda Stevens and husband, Carmello Waters of Glendale, AZ; a son, Christopher Parker Shiflet of the home; a brother, Scottie Lee Hart of Spartanburg; an uncle, Billy Brown of Simpsonville; an aunt, Brenda Brown of Evans, GA; and many Connie Maxwell Children whom she helped raise who affectionately referred to her as Momma Nay.
Private graveside services will be conducted at the Connie Maxwell Children's Home Cemetery on Wednesday morning followed by a memorial service at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church on Wednesday afternoon with Rev. Doug Kauffmann officiating both services.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic, no visitation is planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Shiflet family.