SALUDA — Mrs. Rebecca Simpkins Henley, 92, the widow of Jetto Henley, entered into eternal rest Monday morning March 16, 2020 in the Saluda Nursing Center.
Born in Edgefield County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Georgia Ann Holloway Simpkins. She was a member of Lockhart Baptist Church, where she served as a Deaconess, Missionary, and Senior Choir Member. She was a Life Member of NAACP and the Woman's Home Aide Society No. 120.
She was the last survivor of her immediate family. She is survived by; her children, Annie (Charlie) Davis, Saluda, SC, Catherine Lanier, Troy, SC, Warren (Almastine) Butler, Saluda, SC, William (Debbie) Henley, Johnston, SC, and Timothy (Tomessia) Henley, Batesburg, SC; 20 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
A Celebration of Her Life will be at noon Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Lockhart Baptist Church, conducted by Pastor Herman Jenkins with others assisting. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m.
Public viewing will be 1-7 p.m Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family is receiving friends at the home, 440 Henley Road, Saluda, SC.
Butler and Sons Funeral Home is assisting the Henley Family.