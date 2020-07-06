Rebecca Marie Rushton
Celebrating the life of Rebecca Marie Rushton
Her father, Marvin Rushton, preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Tyler Scott Bellao of Greenwood, SC, and Vada Marie Rushton, of the home; her mother, Daisy Wells (Butch), of the home; brothers, Scott Rushton (Terri), Tim Sprouse (Karen) of Greenwood, SC; sisters, Sherri Sprouse of Greenwood, SC and Tammy Chrisley (Keary) of Waterloo, SC; grandchildren, Elisabeth and Brayden Bellao of Greenwood, SC; several nieces and nephews.
Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter and sibling. She was an avid Gamecock fan. She lived life to the fullest in her own quirky way. Her unique personality and radiant smile could light a room up. Fly high sweet girl until we meet again!
The family will be at the home. The family will celebrate her life in a private service Wednesday.
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2nd Timothy 4:7
"Come unto me, all ye that are heavy laden, and I will give you rest." - Matthew 11:28