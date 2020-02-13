Reba Adams Capps Cameron
DONALDS — Reba Adams Capps Cameron, 84, widow of Gordon Cameron, of Winona Church Road, formerly of Greenwood, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood.
Born in Hartwell, GA, she was a daughter of the late John Benson and Maude Lee Thompson Adams. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Honea Path, and was retired from Cooper Industries. She was twice married, first to the late Arlie Paul Capps, Sr. She loved camping, fishing, flowers, and travel.
Mrs. Cameron is survived by one son: Bill Capps (Jeannie) of Abbeville; one daughter: Terri Stone (Eddy) of Donalds; one sister: Willie Sowell of Greenwood; six grandchildren: Travis Capps (Emily), Kelly Driver (Jake), Donna Bader, Alan Tafta, Ben Stone (Ashstan), and Candace Capps; five great-grandchildren: Braydon Capps, Sethan Capps, Ashton Bader, Jaxon Bader, and Charlotte Gooch; special “wife-in-law” Dorothy Capps; and special friend Olin Turner.
She was preceded in death by two sons: Tony Capps and Paul Capps.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Sprouse officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends Saturday from noon-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood SC 29646. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.