Raymond Wesley McAlister
DONALDS — Raymond Wesley McAlister, 75, widower of Demaris Gilmer McAlister, died Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Abbeville County, he was the son of the late Raymond David and Anna Sue Wenn McAlister. He was a member of the Independent Lodge #23 A.F.M. and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are two sons Derek Wesley McAlister of Donalds and Brian Todd Fleming of Greenwood; a brother, James David McAllister of Donalds; two sisters, Christine Pinson of Greenwood and Shirley Mason of Greenville and two grandchildren.
He was predeceased by three sisters Betty Kelly, Barbara McAlister Vaughn, and Anna Dean McAlister.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Pruitt Funeral Home, with Rev. Billy Pinson officiating.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6 — 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Shriner’s Hospital 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.