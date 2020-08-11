MCCORMICK — Raymond Durant Jr., 72, of Indianland Road, husband of Rosa Lee Durant, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 10, 2020. Born on April 22, 1948, he was the son of the late Raymond Durant Sr. and Beatrice Patterson Durant. He received his education in the public schools of McCormick. He was a member of Tranquil A.M.E. Church in Bradley, where he served as Steward, Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Sons of Allen Coordinator, Sons of Aide Lodge #30 and a Lay Member. He was avid Community Leader, serving McCormick Health Rehab as a Sunday School Teacher for residents, family and friends. He retired from Pirelli Cable, now known as Prysmian Group in Abbeville, SC, after 38 years of service. He also retired from McCormick County Sanitation serving 8 years.
He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Durant of 52 years, of the home; seven children, Jamie Callaham, Phillip Callaham, Magdalene (Robert, Jr.) Payne, Raymond (Stacy) Durant III, Tyrone (Rotonia) Durant, Melissa A. (Quintoro) Scott and Shamonica Durant; twenty grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry Durant, Willie (Mary Alice) Durant and Beatrice Lewis and a multitude of nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Overbrook Cemetery in McCormick, officiated by Presiding Elder Rev. Dr. Derrick Scott. Presiding will be Rev. Jerry Aiken. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.