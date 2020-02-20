Raymond ‘Bud’ Barbee
Raymond “Bud” Alvin Barbee, 89, resident of Morningside of Greenwood, widower of Willie Ruth Crowe Barbee, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Born in Locust, NC, he was a son of the late Raymond Richard Barbee and Ora Alice Barbee. He was employed with B.F. Shaw Inc. for over 24 years; a Mason since 1963; and retired from the US Air Force, where he was a veteran of the Korean Conflict and the Vietnam War. Mr. Barbee was a member of Woodfields Baptist Church.
Surviving are his children, Raymond Alvin Barbee, Jr. (Jenny); James “Biggen” Barbee (GiGi); and Nancy Barbee Werts (Rickey); eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Willie, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Cathern Weston, Frances Henderson, and Helen Brown and a brother, Alton “Babe” Barbee.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial, with military and masonic rites, will follow at Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Burt Wetzel, Vince Sweatman, Scott Buist, Brian Lollis, Daniel McElrath, and Tim Still.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at Harley Funeral home.
The family will be at the home of his daughter, Nancy, 5317 Ninety Six Highway, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
