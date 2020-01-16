Ray Ferqueron Sr.
Archie Ray Ferqueron Sr., 75 of Arabian Road, Greenwood, widower of Barbara “Bobbie” Black Ferqueron, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at his home.
Born in McCormick, he was the son of the late Luther Lee Ferqueron and Minnie Wideman Ferqueron. Ray was a U. S. Navy veteran and was the owner and operator of Pulpwood and Tree Surgery. He was a charter member of New Life Baptist Church, where he was a deacon and in charge of the building committee.
Surviving are his companion, Linda Ferqueron; four children, Lori McKelley (Phil) of Waterloo, Wendy Denio of Chester, Archie Ferqueron, Jr. (Karen) of Greenwood and Tom Ferqueron of Norfolk, VA; two sisters, Peggy Royston (Eddie) and Doris Brown, both of Greenwood; ten grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, with the Rev. Lee Bates officiating.
Pallbearers will be Archie Ferqueron, Jr., Tom Ferqueron, Lee Ferqueron, Neil Ferqueron, Keni Ferqueron, Tyler Ferqueron and Hunter Ferqueron.
The family will receive friends at Harley Funeral Home on Friday from 6-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to New Life Baptist Church, Po Box 488, Ware Shoals, SC 29649.
Messages and photos can be shared with the family by visiting Ray’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com