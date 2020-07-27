Randy Baron Magaha
LAURENS — Randy Baron Magaha, 66, of Spring Road, formerly of Ware Shoals, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Laurens County Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenwood County, he was the son of the late Alton Columbus and Mamie Bratcher Magaha. Randy was a retired truck driver.
Surviving are: two daughters, Allison McAlister and Chrystal Voiselle, both of Greenwood; two sisters, Daphne (Ron) Weathers of Winston-Salem NC, and Darlene (Mike) Smith of Laurens; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Parker-White Funeral Home Chapel.
