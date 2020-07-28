ABBEVILLE — Ralph E. Bratcher, 74, of Abbeville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home. He was born in Abbeville County to the late R.E. and Gladys Busby Bratcher.
Ralph attended Due West schools, sharing his memories with others, by joking that he attended Erskine College with the close proximity of the schools. Employed for 36 dedicated years with the City of Abbeville Public Utilities, Ralph spent his retirement years fishing, socializing with the Cherokee Trail Men's Coffee Group and spending time with family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Cecil Bratcher and two sisters, Margaret Campbell and Jean Bratcher.
Ralph is survived by his two sons, Randy Bratcher and Brian Bratcher, both of Abbeville; the mother of his children, Diane Suggs Simpson; a brother, Wayne Bratcher (Brenda) of Belton; a sister, Adelle Hines of Anderson; brother-in-law, Leroy Campbell of Belton; and three grandchildren, Justin, Kaydee and Jaelyn Bellew.
Graveside services, to celebrate Ralph's life, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the Donalds Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of his grandson, Justin Bratcher of Abbeville.
