Pressley E. Murray Jr., 79, of 212 Louvenia Avenue, husband of Carrie Wright Murray, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. Born in Bradley, he was the son of the late Pressley E. Murray Sr., and the late Seppie Bell Pressley Murray. He was a member of Mt. Sinai AME Church where he served as a Trustee, a member of the choir, and the Golden Stars Singing Group. Singing was his passion from an early age. He's preceded in death by one son, Pressley Murray, III and three sisters, Julie M. Watson, Alice A. Rabsatt and Vernestine Murray.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of the home; one son, Anthony (Gloria) Murray of Greenwood; two daughters, Nancy Murray Simpson of Greenwood and Janice Childs of Spartanburg; two sisters, Sarah L. Barbour and Seppie M. Murray-Gilchrist both of Greenwood; one daughter-in-law, Shirley Murray of Greenwood; thirteen grandchildren; thirty-two great grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mt. Sinai AME Church, conducted by Rev. Franklin Pruitt, Jr. The body will be placed in the church at noon. Burial will follow in church cemetery. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.