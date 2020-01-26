ABBEVILLE — Pollie Louise Morris McCord, 87, resident of 105 Barnwell St. widow of William C. McCord passed away Saturday Jan. 25, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Sherwood, TN she was a daughter of the late John Luther Morris and Donna Mae Morris.
Poliie was a retired seamstress with the Abbeville Shirt Plant. She was the Oldest Member of Bible Baptist Church. Pollie had a deep religious conviction as she lived her life in a Godly manner. Pollie's family brought her the most joy in her life as she loved each and everyone of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include: a daughter Martha Ivester of Abbeville, SC; a son William R. "Billy" McCord (Tammy) of Abbeville, SC; two sisters Helen Bridges of Greenwood, SC and Martha Morris of Abbeville, SC; seven grandchildren and a number of great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son George McCord.
A private family graveside service will be conducted Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020 in Long Cane Cemetery at 10:00 AM. The family is at the home 105 Barnwell St. Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Pollie may be made to WGGS Channel 16, 3409 Rutherford Road Ext. Taylors, SC 29687.
Online condolences may be made to the McCord family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home is assisting the McCord family.