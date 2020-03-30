Phyllis Tucker
ABBEVILLE — Phyllis Taylor Tucker, 64, resident of 395 Hwy. 20, widow of Tommy Tucker, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Abbeville Area Medical Center.
Born in Selma, Alabama, she was a daughter of Barbara Monroe Culbreth and the late John Taylor.
Phyllis was a dedicated employee of Ingles Groceries for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved being outdoors. Her kind spirit and warm smile brought joy to all she met.
Survivors are her mother Barbara Monroe Culbreth (Bobby) of Abbeville, SC; daughter Lindsey Jones of Abbeville, SC; three sisters Lisa Compton, Janet Ready and Tracy Horne (Adam), all of Abbeville, SC; three brothers Tony Taylor (Margaret) of Hawaii, Steve Taylor of Abbeville, SC and Steve Culbreth (Cecilia) of Abbeville, SC and a granddaughter Katherine Jones.
A private graveside service will be conducted Wednesday April 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Wayne Wiggins officiating.
Due to the COVDI-19 Pandemic, there will be no visitation.
Memorials may be made to the SC Chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204.
Online condolences may be made to the Tucker family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com
The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Tucker family.