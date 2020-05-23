LOCKHART — Mr. Phillip Michael Hancock, age 63, of Canal St., Lockhart, passed away Friday,
May 22, 2020 at Spartanburg Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
Mr. Hancock was born in Greenwood, March 23, 1957, a son of Myra Wells Hancock Harvley of Ninety Six, and the late Rev. Carroll Eugene Hancock.
Surviving in addition to his mother are a brother, Don Hancock and wife Patsy of Six Mile; two sisters, Avis Hancock Scruggs and husband Wendell of Fort Mill and Karen Hancock Howard and husband Richard of Chester and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Hancock was predeceased by his grandparents, J.C. and Minnie Hancock and Tom and Helen Wells.
Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com).