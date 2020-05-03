Phillip James Roughton Jr.
WATERLOO — Phillip James Roughton Jr., 58, formerly of Clarkston, MI, passed away peacefully at his home in Waterloo, SC, on April 29, 2020.
Beloved son of the late Phillip James Roughton Sr. and Kathleen Fay (Reger), he was a brother of the late Frederick George Roughton ll and Randall Scot Roughton Sr. (Lorri), uncle to Frederick George Roughton III, Randy Roughton Jr, Nathan Roughton, Nicholas Roughton (Larissa), Melissa Wells, Amy Lowe (Jerry) and the best great-uncle to 11 nieces and nephews.
Phillip served in the Navy and had multiple careers, the last as a tax preparer with H&R Block. He traveled the world bringing gifts to his family and friends. He loved to cook for his extended family and he was generous with his time and resources. He was a great animal lover, who never turned away an animal in need. He will be remembered as a man who always offered a helping hand to those in need.
The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont.