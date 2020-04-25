WARE SHOALS — Philip Hiot Balentine, 91, of Homers Path, husband of Brenda Nance Balentine died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late Homer Stepp and Lizzie Beeks Balentine. He was a member of the Ware Shoals First Baptist Church. A 1945 graduate of Ware Shoals High School, he retired after 49 years with Riegel Textile Co./ Mt. Vernon Mills. He also retired from the South Carolina Army National Guard after 30 years.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda, of the home, a son Deck Balentine (Nancy) of Ware Shoals, a daughter Phyllis Culbertson (Dale) of Anderson, a step-son, Max Hatley of Monroe, NC, a brother David Balentine of Powdersville, a sister, Joyce Martin of Mauldin, six grandchildren, Megan Balentine, Alicia B. Hough (Matt), Anna Samples, Nathan Culbertson (Emily), Jarod Culbertson (Jenny), and Trent Culbertson (Amy), and eight great-grandchildren, Decklan, Luke, Elizabeth, William, Aria, Jude, Caroline, and Hiot.
In addition to his parents he was pre-deceased by sons, Philip Balentine, Jr. and Joey Balentine, three brothers, Homer, Jr., Curtis, and Cullen Balentine, and sisters, Helen Dennis, Hazel Thomas, and Doris Hawthorne.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Dr. Marcus Bishop and Rev. Leon Jones officiating. Friends may view the service later online at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
The family will be at their respective homes. In Lieu of flowers memorials should be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 123 Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607.
