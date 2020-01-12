Phadedrias Conella Johnson
Phadedrias Conella Johnson, 41, of 510 Reynolds Avenue entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Greenwood County May 3, 1978 a daughter of Patricia Ann “Dee Dee” Johnson and Cornell Booker. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School Class of 1996. She leaves to cherish her memory her parents of Greenwood; one son, Alijah Brown of the home; two daughters, Paris Jones (Keyman) and Aniyah Brown of Greenwood; one brother, Kenneth White of Greenwood; one sister, Demetria Gilchrist of Greenwood; four grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 1 pm Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at New Generation Outreach Ministries with Rev. William H. Booker officiating. Burial will be in Evening Star Cemetery. There will be no public viewing.
The family is at the home 510 Reynolds Avenue.
Percival Tompkins Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johnson and Booker families.