Perryne Willis Williamson
Perryne Willis Williamson, 84, resident of Greenwood, widow of Marion Scurry Williamson, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020.
Born August 10, 1935 to the late P.D. Willis and Marie Marsh Willis. She was a graduate of Lander College.
She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two daughters, Lesa W. Speir and Pamela W. Davenport, both of Greenwood; one son, Marion Perry Williamson, of Greenwood; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Private services were conducted Tuesday at Greenwood Memorials Gardens.
