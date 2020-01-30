Peggy Rushton Bryan
Peggy Ann Rushton Bryan, 74, former resident of Hampton House, and Ninety Six, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020, at NHC of Greenwood.
Born March 24, 1945, in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Claude M., Sr. and Margaret Norris Rushton. A 1963 graduate of Greenwood High School, she was also a graduate Greenwood College of Commerce. Ms. Rushton retired from the Executive Offices of Greenwood Mills.
She was a member of First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Surviving are a son, Dickey and wife Sally Bryan; a daughter, Deidra Collins, all of Greenwood; a brother, Claude M. Rushton, Jr. and wife Jenny of Gray Court; a sister-in-law, Diane Rushton; eight grandchildren, Peyton Bryan, Tyler Bryan, Laken Collins, Drayton Collins, Cady Collins, Victoria Gordon, Bailey Gordon and Kenley Gordon; and two great-grandchildren, Alexa Collins and Dash Collins.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday at First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, with Rev. Dennis Reynolds, officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tony Friddle, Gregg Rushton, Drayton Collins, Tyler Bryan, Peyton Bryan and Steve Collins.
The family is at the home of Dickey and Sally Bryan, 941 Marshall Street, and will receive friends at the church from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Ms. Bryan’s lifelong friend, Annette Lawton for her many years of devoted friendship.
Memorials may be made to First Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 2107 Mt. Moriah Road, Greenwood, SC 29646, or to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631.
For online condolences please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.
Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Bryan family with arrangements.