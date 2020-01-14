NINETY SIX — Peggy Mattison Hallman, 66, of 3304 Golf Course Road, Ninety Six, wife of Vaden Hallman, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center.
Born in Greenwood, she was a daughter of the late Marvin H. and Agnes Fox Mattison. She was employed by Fuji Film and a member of Ninety Six Church of God, where she was the secretary for over 15 years.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are her children, Travis Jason Hallman and Michael Vaden Hallman (Annette), both of Ninety Six; sister, Rita Noble of Greenwood; brothers Lynn Hancock (Janet) of Texas and Mark Hancock (Peggy) of Greenwood; two grandsons, Shawn Hallman and Zachary Hallman; and nieces, Casey Noble, Carmen Noble, and Kristi Bishop.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday at Ninety Six Church of God, with the Rev. Dwayne Strickland and Rev. Milton Stubblefield officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Agner, Bennie McKee, Louie Murray, Keith McIntosh, David Roark and Trent Roark.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory (www.harleyfuneralhome.com) is in charge of arrangements.