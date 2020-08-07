Peggy Bishop Swofford, 77, former resident of Gatewood, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Hilltop Assisted Living of Greenville.
Born in Tryon, NC, on March 27, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Everett and Frances Reid Bishop. She was a graduate of Honea-Path High School. Peggy attended Newberry College, where she was head majorette and later earned her master's degree at Clemson University. Ms. Swofford was employed with the Greenwood County School District and retired after over 25 years of teaching. She worked as a classroom teacher, gifted and talented teacher and Instructional Specialist. Peggy was the Director of the CATS summer program for many years. She loved instilling in her student's creative ways to learn and perform. Puppets were always an active part of her classroom and counseling.
Peggy taught baton since she was in 8th grade, and many students of Peggy's were not from a school classroom, but through her baton studio. "I twirl for Peggy" was always an active participant in the Greenwood Christmas Parades, and performed locally at several venues. Baton was always her passion, but following her heart, she also opened another business; PB & Company, a finishing school in Greenwood. Peggy was always the constant teacher, whether the classroom, basic etiquette, or baton. Her love for life and others was contagious. She was never one to have idle hands.
She was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Reid S. Hoag and husband, John of Greenville; sons, Brent Swofford and wife, Mary, Brandon Swofford and wife, Casey all of Bluffton; eight grandchildren, Wells Hoag, Bishop Hoag, Ellie Hoag, Everett Swofford, Mitchell Swofford, Caydon Swofford, Michael Swofford and Sara Swofford ; and her brother, Wayne Bishop and wife, Patty of Inman.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Oakbrook Memorial Park, with Rev. James McCoy-Bruce officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the Oakbrook Family Center.
Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, 211 Main St. N., Greenwood, SC 29646.
