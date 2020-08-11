ABBEVILLE — Paul Grier Williams Jr., 88, resident of 257 Whip-O-Will Road, husband of Jane Starnes Williams, passed away Tuesday Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.
Born on Dec. 7, 1931 in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Paul Grier Williams Sr. and Pearl Scott Williams.
Paul was a graduate of Abbeville High School and of Newberry College, where he played football. In 1969, he was employed by General Cable Corporation and was transferred to Hot Springs, Arkansas. He later returned to Abbeville and retired from Pirelli Cable in Abbeville. He was an avid fisherman and a gardener. Paul enjoyed his "Coffee Time" or "Meetings" with the guys at Prince Motor Company and Abbeville Farm Supply. He was a member of Main St. United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 66 years Jane Starnes Williams of the home; a daughter Susan Williams Gessler (Brad) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; a son Lewis "Luke" Williams of Abbeville, SC; one sister Alice W. Knox of Abbeville, SC; two grandchildren Natalie Gessler Ramsey (Jonathan) of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Caroline Elizabeth Gessler of Senatobia, MS, and three great-grandchildren Caroline Elise Ramsey, Jonathan Austin Ramsey and Margaret Jane Ramsey.
He was preceded in death by a son Paul Grier Williams, III "Pete" and five sisters Elsie Williams, Joyce Couch, Thelma Shain, Mary Gail Williams and Joan Davis.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brain Arant officiating. The burial will follow in Long Cane Cemetery. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic social distancing will be followed.
The family is at the home 257 Whip-O-Will Road, Abbeville, SC.
Memorials in memory of Paul may be made to Main St. United Methodist Church, Organ Fund, PO Box 656 Abbeville, SC 29620.
