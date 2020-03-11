Paul Ladell Holmes Jr.,61, of 313 Blyth Road, husband of Effie Lee Holmes, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Richmond, Virginia he was the son of the late Paul Holmes and the late Edna E. Carrol. He is preceded in death by a grandson, Emmanuel Langaton Gillison. He attended Springfield Baptist Church in Edgefield.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of the home; two sons, Ladell Holmes of the home and Isiah Jordan Gillison of Virginia; one daughter, Paula Holmes of Virginia; two brothers, Ronald Holmes of Texas and Ricky (Jewel) Holmes of Virginia and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Chapel of Robinson and Son Mortuary. The body will be placed in the Chapel at noon. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.