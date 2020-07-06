Paul E. Tiller
ABBEVILLE - Paul E. 'Bunch' Tiller, 65, of Abbeville, husband of Linda Rosser Tiller died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Pensacola, FL to the late William N. and Vernice Hardy Tiller.
A 1975 graduate of Abbeville High School, Bunch was employed with Tahoma-Rondy. He retired as a truck driver with over 30 years of dedicated service. Many happy hours were spent fishing; however, spending time with his grandchildren was most important to him. He was a member of the Lighthouse Ministries Church in Abbeville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William 'Billy' Tiller, Jr., and a sister, Alice Blea.
Bunch is survived by his wife, Linda, of the home; three daughters, Jennifer Galeazzi (Billy) of Matthews, NC, Casey Jacks (Seth) of Abbeville and Anna Marie Tiller (Logan) of Donalds; three brothers, David Tiller (Margaret) of Abbeville, Harry Tiller (Nedra) of Aiken and Randy Tiller (Shirlyne) of Greenwood; a sister, Pam Driver (Tim) of Iva; a brother-in-law, Phillip Blea of Blue Springs, MS; seven grandchildren, Christian, Ryan, MerriBeth, Clint, Sydney, Katie and Tatum.
A service to celebrate Bunch's life will be 4:00PM July 7, 2020, at the Lighthouse Ministries Church with Pastor Tripp Speer officiating.
Memorial contributions, in memory of Bunch, may be sent to Lighthouse Ministries Church, PO Box 344, Abbeville, SC or Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 W. Alexander Ave., Abbeville, SC 29620.
The family is at the home.
Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Tiller family.