PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Paul B. Brooks Jr. husband of Gwendolyn Brooks affectionately known as 230 entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 19th at The Keystone Hospice Care in Wynmoor, PA. Born in Greenwood County, he was the eldest son of the late Paul Sr. and Zora Spencer Brooks. He was a Navy Veteran, and a retired chef.
He was proceeded in death by two sisters Gloria Jean Williams and Lettie Irving; He is survived by his wife of the home, one sister Josie B. Edwards of Greenwood, SC and five brothers, Willie (LueVonia) Brooks, Charlie Brooks, Melvin Brooks, John Brooks and Howard Brooks all of Greenwood, SC.
He also leaves to mourn one aunt Charley Jean (Richard) Campbell of Sarasota, FL., one uncle Dennis (Johnny) Spencer of Tampa, FL., and "one special niece" Indica Gaskin of Philadelphia, PA and a host of nieces, nephews as well as other family and friends.
The family is at the home of his wife Gwendolyn Brooks. Services will be announced by Ricks Funeral & Cremation Services, 109 East Tabor Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19120; Telephone 215-329-5555.
Courtesy of Parks Funeral Home, Greenwood, SC.