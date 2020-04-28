BROWNS SUMMIT, North Carolina — Patsy Vaughn Pressley, 85, of 7545 Friendship Church Rd, Browns Summit, NC, went to be with her Lord on April 24, 2020 at her home. Though she moved to Browns Summit four years ago to be with her family, she always considered Greenwood, SC, her home.
Born in Greer, SC, she was the only child of the late Terrill H. and Thalia Green Vaughn. Survivors are daughter Tami Pressley Carr (husband Darin), grandson Joshua Pressley Carr and grandson Jordan Mitchell Carr (wife Curstyn). She has enjoyed loving on her five great-grandchildren (Joey, Halleigh, Jeremiah, Emily and Lucas) and they adore her.
Pat loved her Lord Jesus and her church, South Main Street Baptist, and spent much of her last days praying for her church family and singing beloved hymns with those around her. Even when her voice was weak, her spirit was strong. She has lived out her favorite Bible verse, John 10:10b - "I have come that they might have life and have it abundantly."
A dear friend described her: She lived by her sense of justice....of right is right and wrong is wrong....period. She believed that a lady should always look like a lady and quietly be tougher than nails. Her faith led her. She believed in loyalty and honor. She loved and defended her family fiercely. She is what this world needs and has too little of.
Due to current health and safety regulations, the memorial service and burial will be held at a later date in Greenwood, SC. A celebration of life service will be held at her daughter's home on Sunday, April 26 at 3:00.
Memorials: Mosaic.Community, ℅ Life Community Church, 4900 West Wendover Avenue, Jamestown, NC 27282 (This is a church plant in Greensboro that her grandchildren helped start.) South Main Street Baptist Church, Joyful Journey Building Fund, P.O. Box 1093, Greenwood, SC 29648.