Patrick Wardlaw
ABBEVILLE — Mr. Patrick Christopher Antonio Wardlaw, 28, of 1108 Cambridge Street, Apt. 103, Abbeville, SC, passed on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was the son of Stephanie Norman and James Wardlaw. Patrick was a member of St. James A.M.E. Church. He worked at Flexible Technologies and he was a active and caring citizen of the Abbeville community.
Patrick is survived by his mother, Stephanie of the home: his father, James of Abbeville; paternal grandmother, Mary Paul of Abbeville, SC; a maternal grandfather, Charles Norman of Starr, SC, and a host of other family members, church family and friends who loved him dearly.
Service will be Thursday, July 7, 2020 at noon at the Abbeville Civic Center, 404 N. Main Street, Abbeville, with burial in Harbison Cemetery. Public viewing will be Wednesday from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Richie Funeral Home.