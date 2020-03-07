CALHOUN FALLS, SC — Patricia Van Orden Broome, 72, of Calhoun Falls, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood. She was born in Abbeville to the late, Chester and Ruth Sparks Van Orden.
As a child, Ms. Broome attended Warrenton Presbyterian Church and was a 1965 graduate of Calhoun Falls High School.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a very special aunt Mattie Alewine, a brother-in-law, Bill Scott and her former husband, Carl Broome.
Ms. Broome is survived by her two children; Bubba Broome (Tiffany Damron) of Washington, GA and LeAnne Black of Calhoun Falls, SC; a sister, Brenda V. Scott of Calhoun Falls, SC; her uncle, Richard Van Orden of Calhoun Falls, SC; eight grandchildren, Lakyn Black, Thomas Broome (Chelsea), Cody Broome, T`Kora Black, Myte`Black, Rebecca Broome, MiKayla Broome and Romeo Black; and nine great-grandchildren, Aiden, Tristen, Rory, Oakley, Remington, Jace, Noah, Liam and Greyson.
A service to celebrate Ms. Broome's life will be at 5:00 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Calhoun Falls Church of God with the Rev. John Tyson officiating. A private family burial will be in Warrenton Presbyterian Church cemetery at a later date.
The family is at the home of Mrs. Brenda V. Scott in Calhoun Falls.
Memorial contributions in memory of Ms. Broome may be sent to Magnolia Manor, 1415 Parkway Ct., Greenwood, SC 29646.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Calhoun Falls Chapel is assisting the Broome family.