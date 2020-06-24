ABBEVILLE — Patricia Tate Mills, 61, of 1535 Cedar Springs Road, Apt-5, wife of Terry Mills, passed on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Self Regional Health Care in Greenwood, SC. She was born on September 4, 1958, in Abbeville County to Iva Lee Wharton and the late Sylvester Hayes.
She attended the Abbeville School System. She was employed at Abbeville Nursing Home for 15 years, doing what she enjoyed, caring for others. She retired due to health issues. She was a member of Mt. Clement CME Church, she attended there when her health issues allowed.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory, her husband of 41 years, Terry J. Mills of the home, her mother, Iva Lee Wharton of Abbeville, SC, four Children, TraTanus (Leo) Agnew, of Abbeville, SC, Ted O'Shea (Renee) Mills of Anderson, SC, Terry Lee (Jeralynn) Mills of Greenwood, SC, April Tanisha (Andra) Oliphant of Abbeville, SC, five brothers, Sylvster Hayes Jr., Garrett Hayes, James Spencer, and John Baker of Columbia, four sisters, Princess Jackson, Veronica Hayes, Jackie Hayes, Mary Bonnette of Columbia, eight grandchildren, Amber, Quincy, Sterlin, Kionna, Tyreek, T'aniyah, Angel, and Andrea, two great-grands, Quai, and Kobie, with a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws relatives and friends that mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Harbison Cemetery in Abbeville, SC. Public viewing will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the mortuary from 1-6 p.m. The family is at the home. Professional services by Abbeville-White Mortuary.