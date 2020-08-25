Patricia Ann Klugh Riley
ABBEVILLE — Patricia Ann Klugh Riley, 71, resident of National Healthcare of Greenwood, formerly of 627 Klugh Road, Abbeville, South Carolina, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at NHC of Greenwood. Born in Abbeville, she was the daughter of the late Nettie Klugh Ervin. She was a member of St. John A.M.E. Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories two brothers, Anthony (Rose) Klugh and Curry (Sabrina) Gray, both of Greenwood; three sisters, Barbara (James) Martin and Pamela Klugh Williams, both of Greenwood, and Althea Klugh of Atlanta, Ga; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at The Evening Star Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Marilynn Galereath. Viewing will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. Please be mindful and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc.