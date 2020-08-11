ABBEVILLE — Mrs. Patricia Ann Jackson, 68, widow of Otis Jackson Jr., departed this life on August 8, 2020 at Self Regional Medical Center. She was born in Abbeville and was the daughter of the late Robert Henry and Martha "Mattie" Rouse, Sr. She was a member of Long Cane A.M.E. Church, a retired textile employee and attended Abbeville Public School.
Surviving are a daughter, Debra E. Smith (John Tucker)of the home a son Walter (Stephanie) Jackson of Charlotte, NC; sisters Martha Stevens, Sybil (Walter) Holman, Rosa Squire and Mary Alice (Roosevelt) Boyd all of Abbeville, SC; Brothers Joseph Rouse, David Rouse and George (Linda) Rouse all of Abbeville, SC; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Graveside service for immediate family will be Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Garden. Please wear a mask and maintain social distance. Public viewing will be Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home from noon-7 p.m. The family is at the home. Services entrusted to Pierce Funeral Home, LLC.