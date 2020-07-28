BRADLEY — Patricia Ann Bowie Johnson, 72, of 4024 McCormick Highway, widow of Robert Johnson passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at her home. Born in Greenwood she was the daughter of the late Curtis Bowie and the late Annie Hip Morton Bowie. She was a member of Mt. Zion A.M.E Church.
She leaves to cherish her memories one son, Robert M.C. Johnson of the home; one daughter, Shannon Johnson of Greenwood; two brothers, Gregory(Dana) Harrison of Ohio and Walter (Henrietta) Bowie of Promised Land, SC; two sisters, Curley (Wilburt) Bennett and Bennetta Harris both of Promised Land, SC; five grandchildren, two that were raised in the home, DeSean Freeman and Rondala Hentz; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services are Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Mt. Zion AME Church Cemetery (Promised Land). Public viewing will be from 1-6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Robinson & Son Mortuary, Inc. The family is at the home. Online condolences may be sent to robson@nctv.com. Arrangements are being handled by Robinson & Son Mortuary,