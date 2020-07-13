Patsy (Pat) Virginia Turner, 83, of 28 First Street, joined her Lord and Savior when she heard that call "Come home with me." She passed on July 11, 2020 at Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont.
Pat was born in Greenwood, SC, on January 29, 1937. She was a daughter of the late William Oscar and Annie L. Clark Turner. She was a 1960 graduate of Greenwood High School and retired from Grede Foundry after 23 years. Pat was a member of Panola Community Club and Panola Methodist Church, Kate Holley Sunday School Class and The United Methodist Women.
Pat was full of love and grace and asked God everyday to always watch over her. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, J.C. (Boe) Turner, Herman (Sie) Turner, Oscar S. Turner, and Johnny Turner; sisters, Mary E. T. Conyers, Sara T. Wise, Mattie T. Brewer, and Elizabeth (Midge) Brewer.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Evans and Rev. Cheryl Remchuck officiating. A live streaming of the service can be viewed by visiting Pat's life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com, where you can also leave messages for the family.
Pallbearers will be her nephews.
The family will receive friends from noon-1 p.m. on Wednesday at Harley Funeral Home.